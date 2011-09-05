SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore shares are set to open lower on Monday after data late Friday showed that U.S. job growth ground to a halt in August, raising recession fears and piling pressure on the Federal Reserve to provide more stimulus to the world's largest economy.

Singapore Exchange may be in focus after reporting its securities turnover in August increased 31 percent from a year earlier to S$41.4 billion ($34.4 billion). The daily average value of trading was S$1.97 billion.

The total volume of derivatives traded on SGX rose 53 percent from a year ago to 8.1 million contracts.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.84 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1886.09 0.12% 2.290 US CRUDE CLc1 85.88 -0.66% -0.570 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- STAMFORD TYRES CORP

- Singapore tyre manufacturer Stamford Tyres said on Friday its first quarter net profit surged nearly 208 percent to S$3.5 million from a year ago, buoyed by higher demand for the company's products.

-- COGENT HOLDINGS

- Cogent Holdings, which provides logistics services, said on Friday it had received in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange for its planned rights issue of up to 159.5 million new ordinary shares at S$0.11 each, on the basis of one rights share for every two existing ordinary shares.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.84 percent on Friday to 2,843.09 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.20 percent to finish at 11,240.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.53 percent to 1,173.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.58 percent to 2,480.33.

