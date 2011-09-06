SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Singapore shares may open lower on Tuesday as renewed worries about the debt woes in Europe add to growing fears that the United States may slip back into a recession.

On the domestic front, the city-state's manufacturing shrank for the second consecutive month in August as companies received fewer orders and kept less inventory, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management said on Monday.

Singapore oil services firm Ezra Holdings may be in focus after announcing it is considering an issue of perpetual capital securities denominated in the Singapore dollar. The company said any further details will be announced at a later date.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.91 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1898.54 -0.08% -1.510 US CRUDE CLc1 83.45 -3.47% -3.000 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Euro struggles, Aussie wary ahead of rate news > Gold nears record above $1,900, safety bid revives > Brent slips towards $110 on recession worries

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- KEPPEL LAND

- Singapore's Keppel Land said on Monday it had sold more than 180 units, or 82 percent, of the 220 units launched at its latest residential development, The Luxurie, in the city-state's Sengkang area. Sales started a week ago and the average price was S$980 per square foot, the company said.

-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING

- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang said on Monday that in addition to the five vessels that were made effective orders from Seaspan Corp, the remaining two were now effective. The company had entered into contracts worth $700 million with Seaspan to build seven units of containerships.

-- NOVO GROUP

- Singapore steel firm Novo Group said on Monday it expects to report a significantly lower profit for the first quarter ended July 31, compared with a year earlier, mainly due to the weakening demand for steel and related products amid an uncertain global economy.

-- KOON HOLDINGS

- Singapore's Koon Holdings said on Monday that its energy infrastructure unit, Tesla Holdings, had commissioned its first 9.9 megawatt diesel power plant in Western Australia. It also has plans for the construction of three additional power plants, which will be completed over the next 12 months.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 2.46 percent on Monday to 2,773.17 points.

- Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)