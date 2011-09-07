SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Singapore shares may see a steady start on Wednesday, helped by gains in Japan and Korean equities. But continuing worries over the euro zone's debt problems are likely to keep gains subdued.

CapitaLand , Southeast Asia's largest property developer may be in focus after it said it had bought 1.5 million of its shares for between S$2.42 and S$2.45 -- its first ever share buyback exercise.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1165.24 -0.74% -8.730 USD/JPY 77.49 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1879.59 0.81% 15.180 US CRUDE CLc1 86.39 0.43% 0.370 DOW JONES 11139.30 -0.90% -100.96 ASIA ADRS 119.16 -1.95% -2.37 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St down on Europe; bear market fears grow > Tuesday's long-end rally may not last the week > Swiss franc plunges 10 pct vs euro on SNB shocker > Gold jumps to record on Swiss euro peg, then eases > Brent up on supply worry, US crude dips with equities

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CSC HOLDINGS

- CSC Holdings said it has secured more than S$60 million worth of foundation and geotechnical engineering contracts in the last two months.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

- Singapore Exchange said it is proposing revisions to the error trade policy for the securities market to promote greater trade certainty and reduce the incidences of trade cancellation.

-- KEPPEL LAND

- Property developer Keppel Land said its real estate fund management arm Alpha Investment Partners will set up its new China office in Shanghai and has appointed Eric Goh Lai Soon as the chief executive of its operations in the country.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index ended 0.04 percent higher on Tuesday at 2,774.33 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.9 percent to finish at 11,139.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.74 percent to 1,165.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.26 percent to 2,473.83.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)