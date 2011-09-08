SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Singapore shares are likely to climb on Thursday, following Wall Street's rally overnight as fears over Europe's debt woes eased after a German court ruling backed its government's efforts to bail out the crisis-stricken euro zone.
United Overseas Bank may be in focus after the lender said on Wednesday it has increased its stake in Vietnam's Southern Commercial Joint Stock Bank to around 19.99 percent.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1198.62 2.86% 33.380 USD/JPY 77.38 0.25% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0446 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1817.21 0.04% 0.750 US CRUDE CLc1 89.86 0.58% 0.520 DOW JONES 11414.86 2.47% 275.56 ASIA ADRS 122.16 2.52% 3.00 -------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall Street jumps as Europe debt concerns ease > Profit-taking pushes 10-year yield above 2 pct > Euro climbs, but ECB meeting looms; US dollar down > Gold ends 3 pct down as investors turn to stocks > Oil jumps $S3 to 5-week high on storm concerns, Europe
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
- Mapletree Logistics Trust, which owns logistics properties, said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's national investment promotion agency, under which it would provide support for the trust to execute its investment strategy in the country.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES
- Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in Japan and China, said on Wednesday it has signed new and expansion lease agreements totalling 152,000 square metres at its facilities in China's Chongqing and Chengdu.
-- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE
- Boustead Singapore said its subsidiary has been awarded a S$11 million contract to build a regional data centre for a healthcare and pharmaceutical company in Singapore.
-- JAPAN FOODS
- Japan Foods, which owns Japanese restaurant chains in Singapore, has made its first foray expanding into Singapore's mass-market food courts.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 2.08 percent on Wednesday to 2,832.13 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 2.47 percent to 11,414.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 2.86 percent to 1,198.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 3.04 percent higher at 2,548.94.
