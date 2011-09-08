SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Singapore shares are likely to climb on Thursday, following Wall Street's rally overnight as fears over Europe's debt woes eased after a German court ruling backed its government's efforts to bail out the crisis-stricken euro zone.

United Overseas Bank may be in focus after the lender said on Wednesday it has increased its stake in Vietnam's Southern Commercial Joint Stock Bank to around 19.99 percent.

-- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

- Mapletree Logistics Trust, which owns logistics properties, said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's national investment promotion agency, under which it would provide support for the trust to execute its investment strategy in the country.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES

- Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in Japan and China, said on Wednesday it has signed new and expansion lease agreements totalling 152,000 square metres at its facilities in China's Chongqing and Chengdu.

-- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE

- Boustead Singapore said its subsidiary has been awarded a S$11 million contract to build a regional data centre for a healthcare and pharmaceutical company in Singapore.

-- JAPAN FOODS

- Japan Foods, which owns Japanese restaurant chains in Singapore, has made its first foray expanding into Singapore's mass-market food courts.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 2.08 percent on Wednesday to 2,832.13 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 2.47 percent to 11,414.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 2.86 percent to 1,198.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 3.04 percent higher at 2,548.94.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)