SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Friday following losses on Wall Street overnight as the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman disappointed by not detailing the new stimulus measures to boost the economy.

U.S. President Barack Obama's speech that proposed a $447 billion jobs package, which came after the close of the U.S. market, was largely inline with market expectations.

Property developer Keppel Land may be in focus after it said on Thursday its wholly owned real-estate fund management arm Alpha Investment Partners has achieved a first closing of its Asia Macro Trends Fund II with over $460 million.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1185.9 -1.06% -12.720 USD/JPY 77.57 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0064 -- 0.029 SPOT GOLD 1861.99 -0.34% -6.270 US CRUDE CLc1 88.6 -0.51% -0.450 DOW JONES 11295.81 -1.04% -119.05 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -1.43% -1.75 -------------------------------------------------------------

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- OTTO MARINE

- Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said it agreed to sell a vessel to Go Marine Group for $24 million. It expects the building of the vessel to be completed in September and the sale to boost net earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the firm for 2011.

-- LUM CHANG

- Property developer Lum Chang said it won a contract worth S$91.5 million to build a commercial development in Singapore. The project is not expected to have a material impact on Lum Chang's results for the year ending June.

-- GREAT GROUP

- Chinese undergarment manufacturer Great Group said it plans to seek a dual listing on London's stock exchange, as it would provide the company with additional capital for future expansion.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.87 percent on Thursday at 2,856.90 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.04 percent to 11,295.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.06 percent to 1,185.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.78 percent at 2,529.14.

