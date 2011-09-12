SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore shares are likely to open lower on Monday as investors remained worried about the eurozone debt crisis as the resignation of the top German official at the European Central Bank raised fears about its ability to tackle the debt woes.

Singapore's Global Logistic Properties is in focus after sources told Reuters the company is planning an initial public offering of its Japanese assets that could raise at least 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in the first IPO for a real estate trust in Japan in four years.

GLP said on Monday in a filing to the Singapore Exchange that it continually looks at various initiatives to strengthen its position as a logistics facility provider in China and Japan, including the establishment of a real estate investment corporation in Japan comprising certain assets in the country.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1154.23 -2.67% -31.670 USD/JPY 77.51 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9234 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1855.54 -0.09% -1.620 US CRUDE CLc1 86.47 -0.88% -0.770 DOW JONES 10992.13 -2.69% -303.68 ASIA ADRS 117.29 -2.59% -3.12 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St tumbles as ECB discord stirs broad fears > Stocking up on US Treasuries ahead of a possible storm > Euro drops broadly, may stay pressured next week > Gold dragged down by dollar spike, profit-taking > Oil falls $1 as dollar gains, investors shun risk

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL

- Singapore's Wilmar International said on Monday its Australian sugar unit Sucrogen is maintaining its offer to buy the business assets of Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association.

-- TIGER AIRWAYS

- Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways has named Andrew David as chief executive of its troubled Australian unit from October 17 ahead of current CEO Tony Davis's departure from the company.

-- SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REIT

- Singapore-listed Sabana said on Friday that its trustee had agreed to acquire a six-storey warehouse with a gross floor area of around 180,735 square feet off Toh Tuck Avenue in the city-state for S$39.8 million ($32.4 million).

-- RAMBA ENERGY

- Singapore oil and gas firm Ramba Energy said on Monday its subsidiary had started drilling two development wells in the Jatirarangon block in Indonesia's West Java.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.11 percent on Friday to 2,825.10 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.69 percent to finish at 10,992.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.67 percent to 1,154.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.42 percent to 2,467.99.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.227 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)