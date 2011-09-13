SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Singapore shares may open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street recovered in late trading, buoyed by hopes Italy could get financial support from China.

Commodity firm Olam International may be in focus after it said it had signed a pre-construction services agreement for a $1.3 billion urea fertiliser plant in Gabon.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1162.27 0.7% 8.040 USD/JPY 77.18 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9475 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1820.24 0.39% 6.990 US CRUDE CLc1 88.75 0.63% 0.550 DOW JONES 11061.12 0.63% 68.99 ASIA ADRS 117.01 -0.24% -0.28 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St recovers late from euro zone battering > Bonds end lower as stock gains curb safety bid > Euro off lows after wild ride; downtrend seen intact > Gold drops 2.5 pct as investors cover equity losses > Brent down on economy, US rises on spread sale

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- LOW KENG HUAT

- Construction firm Low Keng Huat said its second quarter net profit fell 39 percent to S$17.4 million, from S$28.4 million a year ago, due to a decrease in sales from construction.

-- NOVO GROUP

- Steel manufacturing firm Novo Group said its net profit for the first quarter fell nearly 100 percent to $0.02 million, from $1.6 million a year ago, due to slower demand amid macroeconomic uncertainties and lower gross profit margin of its products.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 2.9 percent on Monday to 2,743.6 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.6 percent to 11,061.1. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.7 percent to 1,162.3. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.1 percent to 2,495.0.

