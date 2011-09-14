SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Singapore shares are likely to make a cautious start on Wednesday as talk of a potential Greek sovereign debt default escalated, though small gains on Wall Street overnight may provide some support.
Offshore vessel builder Otto Marine may be in focus after it said it will let a buyer extend by 14 days from Sept 13 the payment of a $9 million deposit.
The Singapore firm last month said it had entered into a letter of intent to sell a vessel for $90 million and that the buyer will pay the deposit within 30 days from Aug 10.
MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1172.87 0.91% 10.600 USD/JPY 76.95 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9924 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1836.29 0.16% 2.990 US CRUDE CLc1 89.94 -0.30% -0.270 DOW JONES 11105.85 0.40% 44.73 ASIA ADRS 118.03 0.87% 1.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Bets on euro zone progress boost Wall Street > U.S. bonds slip as stock gains damp safe-haven bid > Euro edges higher vs US dollar, but downtrend intact > Gold up with equities, but some doubt bullish trend > Brent crude slips, demand outlook weighs
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- KEPPEL CORP
- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Tuesday its unit in China had secured a contract worth S$143 million ($115.7 million) to build a floating crane.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
- Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday it is proposing to create a new system to limit the liability of members of its derivatives clearing service in the event other members default on their trades.
-- CAPITALAND
- Singapore's CapitaLand said on Wednesday its serviced residence unit Ascott has opened the 187-unit Somerset Greenways Chennai in India. Ascott targets to have a total of 4,000 units in the country by 2015, up from its current 1,400 units, it said.
-- ST ENGINEERING
- Singapore's ST Engineering said on Tuesday that its land systems arm, ST Kinetics, had won a contract worth S$68 million from the city-state's Ministry of Defence to supply vehicles that can be equipped with weapons.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.52 percent on Tuesday to 2,729.37 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.40 percent to finish at 11,105.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.91 percent to 1,172.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.49 percent to 2,532.15.
