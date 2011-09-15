SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore stocks may open higher on Thursday after gains on Wall Street on hopes that European debt woes may ease, but the mood is likely to remain cautious.
Singapore's Frasers Centrepoint Trust , which owns shopping malls in the city-state, may be in focus after announcing it has raised a gross amount of S$66.7 million ($53.5 million) from the placement of 48 million new units.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1188.68 1.35% 15.810 USD/JPY 76.8 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9923 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1825.19 0.28% 5.090 US CRUDE CLc1 88.84 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27% 140.88 ASIA ADRS 118.39 0.31% 0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Push for action in euro zone fuels gains of U.S. stocks > U.S. bonds drift mostly lower as stocks lure investors > Euro up on debt optimism but with downside bias > Gold falls on euro debt optimism, high volatility > Brent crude gains on euro zone optimism
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
- Singapore Exchange said it is bringing in tougher corporate governance rules at the end of September, requiring companies to disclose more information about their internal controls and legal representatives.
-- MALACCA TRUST
- Singapore-listed Indonesian financial services firm Malacca Trust reported on Wednesday a 28 percent rise in its second quarter net profit to 10.8 billion rupiah ($1.2 million) from a year earlier, helped by greater fee and commission income as well as higher total interest income.
-- YONGNAM HOLDINGS
- Singapore construction company Yongnam said on Wednesday it had secured two structural steelworks contracts worth a total of S$23.7 million in the city-state.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.37 percent on Wednesday to 2,739.35 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.27 percent to finish at 11,246.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.35 percent to 1,188.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.60 percent higher at 2,572.55.
