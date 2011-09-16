SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Friday after Wall Street's gains overnight on news that top central banks will work together, which calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze.

Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources may be in focus after it said Nestle has resumed palm oil purchases from Indonesia's SMART , which runs the Indonesian palm oil operations of Golden Agri.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1209.11 1.72% 20.430 USD/JPY 76.69 -0.07% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0828 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1786.64 -0.11% -2.000 US CRUDE CLc1 89.33 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 11433.18 1.66% 186.45 ASIA ADRS 120.11 1.45% 1.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain > ECB dollar loan plan boosts morale; US debt falls > Euro rallies after ECB move but Greece fears linger > Gold falls 2 pct as euro hopes boost volatility > Brent crude up 2 pct on Europe moves, strong diesel

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES

- Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier by market value, filled 66.4 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in August, down from 68 percent in the same period a year earlier.

-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

- Sembcorp Industries said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Industrial Parks is co-developing a 1,000 hectare innovation park in Chengdu, China.

-- KOON HOLDINGS

- Construction firm Koon Holdings said it has secured a S$40.1 million infrastructure project to rehabilitate the landfill site off Tampines Road in Singapore. This brings Koon's construction order book to about S$128.3 million.

-- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE

- Boustead Singapore said its wholly-owned subsidiary was awarded a S$18 million contract from Shinko Plantech to design and build a chocolate processing facility in Singapore.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.97 percent on Thursday to 2,765.95 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.66 percent to finish at 11,433.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 1.72 percent to 1,209.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.34 percent higher at 2,607.07.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)