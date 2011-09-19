SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Monday on continued worries over the European debt crisis following a series of political setbacks in Europe over the weekend.

Budget carrier Tiger Airways may be in focus after Thai Airways International Pcl said on Friday it will not extend its budget airline contract with Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd, effectively terminating their alliance.

Tiger Airways said there has been no progress in the regulatory approval of the Thai Tiger project and will make further announcement as appropriate.

> Europe propels Wall Street higher for week > Bonds rise on Fed stimulus hopes > Euro on track for best week since July; Fed awaited > Gold rises 1 pct on gloomy U.S. consumer outlook > Oil falls on Europe debt woes, firm dollar

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- COSCO CORP

- Shipbuilder COSCO Corp said it has secured three contracts to construct special-purpose carriers and one optional contract valued at over $113 million.

-- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

- Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns industrial assets, said it has appointed Lily Ler as new chief financial officer, replacing Loke Huey Teng with effect from Nov. 1.

-- NAM CHEONG

- Offshore support ship builder Nam Cheong said it has secured a contract worth S$35.3 million to sell a vessel to the joint venture between its wholly owned subsidiary and three other companies.

-- CWT LIMITED

- CWT Ltd said its wholly owned freight logistics business unit will acquire a 50 percent stake in Turkey's Unimar Logistics for $8.75 million.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.83 percent on Friday to 2,789.04 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.66 percent to 11,509.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.57 percent to 1,216.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.6 percent higher at 2,622.31.

