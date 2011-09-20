SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Singapore shares are set to open lower on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy and on worries that Greece may default on its debt.

Singapore construction firm Lian Beng may be in focus after announcing its plan to spin off its engineering and concrete units for a primary listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Lian Beng said the business has reached a sufficient scale to justify a separate listing.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES

- Singapore's Global Logistic Properties said on Monday it had set up a joint venture with Chinese logistics firm Transfar Road-Port. GLP will hold a 60 percent stake in the JV, which will own three assets.

-- STX OSV

- Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV said on Monday it had secured new contracts worth around NOK750 million ($131.2 million) to design and construct three trawlers for Aker Seafoods ASA .

-- ROTARY ENGINEERING

- Rotary Engineering said on Monday it had won contracts worth S$110 million ($87 million) from July to September this year. The firm said the wins include a deal to build a petrochemical plant on Jurong Island.

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES

- Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines reported an 8 percent rise in its cargo in the four weeks to Aug. 26 from a year ago, but weaker Asia-Europe and intra-Asia rates pushed its average revenue lower by 20 percent.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.14 percent on Monday to 2,757.23 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.94 percent to finish at 11,401.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.98 percent to 1,204.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.36 percent lower at 2,612.83.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 5.715 Norwegian Krones) ($1 = 1.265 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)