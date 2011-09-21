SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Singapore shares may rise on Wednesday in line with other Asian bourses, but gains would likely be capped as investors remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting which could offer more stimulus for the ailing U.S. economy.

DBS , Southeast Asia's largest bank, may be in focus after it said on Tuesday it plans to invest S$250 million($198 million) over the next five years in its private banking business.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1202.09 -0.17% -2.000 USD/JPY 76.41 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9488 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1800.56 -0.15% -2.690 US CRUDE CLc1 86.53 -0.45% -0.390 DOW JONES 11408.66 0.07% 7.65 ASIA ADRS 118.34 -0.63% -0.75 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St ends flat as early gains evaporate > Prices underpinned by Europe worries ahead of Fed > Dollar drops before Fed; Swiss franc sharply lower > Gold rebounds, up most in over a week on Fed hopes > Oil rises on Fed expectations

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- ADVANCE HOLDINGS

- Advance Holdings, which supplies environmental technologies and clean energy solutions, said on Tuesday it has won S$16.8 million worth of oil and gas contracts from China, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

-- CNA GROUP

- Engineering firm CNA Group said that it was awarded S$18.6 million worth of contracts in Singapore, China and Vietnam since July, bringing its total outstanding order book to S$64.9 million.

-- SERIAL SYSTEM

- Semiconductor firm Serial System said it plans to issue 28 million Taiwan depositary receipts at an indicative price range of T$10.98 to T$12.75. It has also entered into a book building agreement with Fubon Securities.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.86 percent on Tuesday to 2,780.84 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.07 percent to 11,408.66, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.17 percent at 12,02.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.86 percent at 2,590.24.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kim Coghill)