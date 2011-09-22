SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Singapore shares were set to open lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's warning that the United States faced a grim economic outlook hurt sentiment and drove U.S. stocks down more than 2 percent.
Singapore's DBS may be in focus after it partnered Sri Lanka's National Development Bank to strengthen investment banking activities in the island nation and boost foreign direct investment.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1166.76 -2.94% -35.330 USD/JPY 76.65 0.27% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8542 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1781.09 -0.01% -0.200 US CRUDE CLc1 84.47 -1.69% -1.450 DOW JONES 11124.84 -2.49% -283.82 ASIA ADRS 114.87 -2.93% -3.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St sinks 3 pct after Fed cites economic 'risks' > Long-dated US bonds soar on new Fed purchases > USD up vs euro, yen after Fed gets ready to 'Twist' > Gold slides after Fed 'twist' disappoints > Oil falls as Fed outlook overshadows stock draw
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- OXLEY HOLDINGS
- Singapore's Oxley Holdings said on Wednesday its subsidiary Oxley Viva had won a tender for the Hong Leong Garden Shopping Centre, comprising 72 residential units and 66 commercial units in the city-state, at S$171.1 million ($134 million).
-- EZRA HOLDINGS
- Singapore oil services firm Ezra Holdings is finding London attractive for a dual listing, though there are no immediate plans for it due to the current market condition, Singapore's Business Times reported.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.39 percent on Wednesday to 2,791.79 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.49 percent to finish at 11,124.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.94 percent to 1,166.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.01 percent to 2,538.19.
(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.276 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kim Coghill)