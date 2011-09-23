SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Singapore shares are expected to open lower on Friday after U.S. stocks fell more than 3 percent overnight as worries about a global recession intensified following the Federal Reserve's grim economic outlook and weak data from China.

Singapore offshore services firm Swiber may be in focus after announcing it had won a contract worth around $155 million for an engineering, procurement, installation and construction project in South Asia. Swiber said its order book is now close to $1 billion.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2353 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1129.56 -3.19% -37.200 USD/JPY 76.27 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.718 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1740.39 0.29% 5.060 US CRUDE CLc1 80.79 0.35% 0.300 DOW JONES 10733.83 -3.51% -391.01 ASIA ADRS 110.04 -4.20% -4.83 -------------------------------------------------------------

> US market's 3 pct fall suggests deepening worry > US debt rallies as stock plunge spurs safety bid > Rush from risk lifts yen to decade-peak on euro > US gold sinks most in a month; silver down 10 pct > Brent crude ends at 6-week low on recession worries

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS

- Lee Boon Yang, Singapore's former minister for information, communications and the arts, will helm the Singapore Press Holdings Board, the media and property company said on Thursday.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

- Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-largest listed bourse, said on Thursday it is improving its securities market opening and closing routines to improve transparency and trading safeguards.

-- MARCO POLO MARINE

- Singapore's Marco Polo Marine said on Thursday it had secured a contract worth around S$10.5 million ($8 million) to build five units of barges.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 2.55 percent on Thursday to 2,720.53 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 3.51 percent to finish at 10,733.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 3.19 percent to 1,129.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3.25 percent to 2,455.67.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.304 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)