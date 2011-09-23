SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Singapore shares are expected
to open lower on Friday after U.S. stocks fell more than 3
percent overnight as worries about a global recession
intensified following the Federal Reserve's grim economic
outlook and weak data from China.
Singapore offshore services firm Swiber may be in
focus after announcing it had won a contract worth around $155
million for an engineering, procurement, installation and
construction project in South Asia. Swiber said its order book
is now close to $1 billion.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2353 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1129.56 -3.19% -37.200
USD/JPY 76.27 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.718 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1740.39 0.29% 5.060
US CRUDE CLc1 80.79 0.35% 0.300
DOW JONES 10733.83 -3.51% -391.01
ASIA ADRS 110.04 -4.20% -4.83
-------------------------------------------------------------
> US market's 3 pct fall suggests deepening worry
> US debt rallies as stock plunge spurs safety bid
> Rush from risk lifts yen to decade-peak on euro
> US gold sinks most in a month; silver down 10 pct
> Brent crude ends at 6-week low on recession worries
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS
- Lee Boon Yang, Singapore's former minister for
information, communications and the arts, will helm the
Singapore Press Holdings Board, the media and property company
said on Thursday.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
- Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-largest listed bourse,
said on Thursday it is improving its securities market opening
and closing routines to improve transparency and trading
safeguards.
-- MARCO POLO MARINE
- Singapore's Marco Polo Marine said on Thursday it had
secured a contract worth around S$10.5 million ($8 million) to
build five units of barges.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
2.55 percent on Thursday to 2,720.53 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 3.51 percent
to finish at 10,733.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
retreated 3.19 percent to 1,129.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 3.25 percent to 2,455.67.
($1 = 1.304 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)