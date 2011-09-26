SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Monday, buoyed by hope that European policymakers will work on new ways to tackle the euro zone's debt troubles.

Singapore property firm Orchard Parade may be in focus after its joint venture with Boo Han Holdings won a tender for a land parcel at Robinson Road/Cecil Street in the city-state at a price of S$311.8 million ($240.7 million).

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1136.43 0.61% 6.870 USD/JPY 76.67 0.25% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8436 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1650.89 -0.37% -6.140 US CRUDE CLc1 80.58 0.91% 0.730 DOW JONES 10771.48 0.35% 37.65 ASIA ADRS 111.57 1.39% 1.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street stabilises after disastrous week > US. bonds fall in profit-taking after week's huge gain > Euro off to a choppy start amid EU confusion > High-flying gold crashes in record $100 freefall > US crude up as Europe tries to boost debt crisis fund

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- TIGER AIRWAYS

- Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Friday it had finalised the agreements to buy a 33 percent stake in Indonesia's Mandala Airlines, which is currently undergoing financial restructuring.

-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION

- Singapore's Keppel T&T said on Sunday it had signed a 50-50 joint venture agreement with Sinotrans to develop and operate a port along the Yangtze River in China. The JV will have an initial registered capital of 280 million yuan ($43.8 million).

-- CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES

- Singapore-listed China Environmental Resources said on Friday it is expected to post "significant losses" for the year ended June 30, compared to a profit a year earlier, mainly due to the impairment of goodwill from acquisitions as well as of patents.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.80 percent on Friday to 2,698.80 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.35 percent to finish at 10,771.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.61 percent to 1,136.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.12 percent to 2,483.23.

