SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street rose on hopes that European leaders would find a way to fix the region's debt woes, but many investors will remain cautious in the near term.

Singapore-listed Olam International will be in focus after saying the long-term outlook for most agricultural commodities was bright despite the threat of a demand slowdown, but weak fundamentals could drag cocoa down.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2351 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1162.95 2.33% 26.520 USD/JPY 76.47 0.18% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9037 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1619.09 -0.48% -7.760 US CRUDE CLc1 81.11 1.08% 0.880 DOW JONES 11043.86 2.53% 272.38 ASIA ADRS 113.17 1.43% 1.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Euro-zone hope revives optimism on Wall Street > U.S. bonds fall on view Europe debt crisis fix near > Euro relieved by EU hopes, yen on intervention watch > Gold drops 2 pct on momentum selling, margin hike > Brent crude near flat eyeing euro zone hopes

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- HSU FU CHI INTERNATIONAL

- Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker Hsu Fu Chi said on Monday that 18 scheme shareholders had approved an arrangement related to the planned formation of a joint venture between Nestle and the current majority shareholders of the company.

-- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL

- Singapore's Broadway Industrial said on Monday it had inked a $1 million convertible loan agreement with a U.S. medical technology company, Insituvue Inc., which is commercializing a new medical device.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.65 percent on Monday to 2,654.31 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 2.53 percent to finish at 11,043,86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.33 percent to 1,162.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.35 percent to 2,516.69.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)