SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Singapore shares were set for a cautious start on Wednesday after an internal vote showed German Chancellor Angela Merkel may fall short of a majority in her own coalition for a crucial reform of the euro zone rescue fund.

Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries will be in focus after announcing it is to sign three agreements to expand its utilities business in China's Liaoning Province.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1175.38 1.07% 12.430 USD/JPY 76.75 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9797 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1648.15 -0.05% -0.750 US CRUDE CLc1 83.56 -1.05% -0.890 DOW JONES 11190.69 1.33% 146.83 ASIA ADRS 115.56 2.11% 2.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St gains on Europe, Accenture rises late > Bailout fund hopes lift 10-year yield toward 2 pct > Euro extends gains vs dollar into early Asian trade > Gold up nearly 1.5 pct, rebound runs out of steam > Oil up 3 pct on euro zone moves, refinery concerns

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- TIGER AIRWAYS

- Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Tuesday it had received statements of no objections from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for a planned rights issue that is set to raise around S$158.6 million.

-- KSH HOLDINGS

- Singapore construction firm KSH Holdings said on Tuesday it had won a contract worth S$49.9 million ($39 million) to work on additions and alterations to Mount Alvernia Hospital in the city-state.

-- SUNPOWER GROUP

- Singapore-listed Sunpower said on Tuesday it had secured a $8.5 million contract from JSW Steel, a steel manufacturer in India, to supply three waste heat recovery units which can help companies to reduce energy consumption.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 2.70 percent on Tuesday to 2,725.91 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.33 percent to finish at 11,190.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.07 percent to 1,175.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.20 percent higher at 2,546.83.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.278 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)