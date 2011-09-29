SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Singapore shares may open lower on Thursday following a fall on Wall Street overnight due to anxiety over a looming German vote to strengthen a fund to help the euro zone combat its debt crisis.

Singapore's CapitaMalls Asia may be in focus after announcing it will co-develop the biggest shopping mall in Suzhou, China, at a total cost of 6.74 billion yuan ($1 billion).

CapitaMalls Asia's share of the development cost is around 3.37 billion yuan, which will be funded through a combination of debt and equity, the company said in a statement.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1151.06 -2.07% -24.320 USD/JPY 76.48 -0.07% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.971 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1593.1 -0.92% -14.800 US CRUDE CLc1 80.12 -1.34% -1.110 DOW JONES 11010.90 -1.61% -179.79 ASIA ADRS 113.86 -1.47% -1.70 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St drops, led by commodities on economic fear > U.S. bond prices fall but selling wanes > Euro drifts ahead of German vote > Gold dips 3 pct on dollar rise, outlook seen bright > U.S. crude down more than $1 on eurozone debt woes

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING

- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang said on Wednesday it had launched a 8,500 deadweight tonne (DWT) vessel, the first of four similar vessels ordered by Carisbrooke Shipping. Yangzijiang also has four bigger sized 10,000 DWT vessels in the order book from the same client.

-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES

- The president director of SMART, a unit of Singapore palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources, said on Wednesday that the firm is at an initial stage of discussion with Unilever to resume business.

-- LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST

- Singapore-listed Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust had secured a S$200 million term loan facility, which will be used to refinance an existing term loan of S$125 million and for future asset acquisitions, the firm said.

-- MARCO POLO MARINE

- Singapore's Marco Polo Marine said on Wednesday it had secured a ship upgrading contract worth around S$8.5 million with an existing third-party customer.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.91 percent on Wednesday to 2,701.17 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.61 percent to finish at 11,010.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.07 percent to 1,151.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.17 percent to 2,491.58.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)