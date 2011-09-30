SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Friday on news that U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell to a five-month low last week and that Germany's parliament approved a stronger bailout fund to tackle the euro zone debt woes.

Singapore shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia may be in focus after announcing that its secondary listing in Hong Kong would begin trade on Oct 18. No new shares will be issued as a result of the listing, it said on Friday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1160.4 0.81% 9.340 USD/JPY 76.72 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0023 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1623.14 0.56% 9.090 US CRUDE CLc1 83.14 1.22% 1.000 DOW JONES 11153.98 1.30% 143.08 ASIA ADRS 115.30 1.26% 1.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Dow, S&P rise in wild day, Nasdaq takes China hit > 30-year U.S. bonds rise as traders bet on Fed plan > Euro holds modest gains, China PMI eyed > Gold rises on economic optimism, open interest down > U.S. crude futures rise more than $1 to $83.17

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- KEPPEL CORP

- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Thursday its shipyard unit had secured three conversion contracts worth a total of S$142 million ($109.9 million) from MISC Berhad, Dixstone Holdings and Bumi Armada.

-- SWIBER HOLDINGS

- Singapore's Swiber Holdings said on Thursday it had won contracts worth around $69 million from offshore construction companies and oil majors, bringing its order book past $1 billion, a record in its corporate history.

-- NAM CHEONG

- Singapore-listed Malaysian offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong said on Thursday it had secured contracts to sell three vessels for a total of around $51.5 million.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.26 percent on Thursday to 2,708.13 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.30 percent to finish at 11,153.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.81 percent to 1,160.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.43 percent to 2,480.76.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.292 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)