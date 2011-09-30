SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Singapore shares are likely
to open higher on Friday on news that U.S. claims for jobless
benefits fell to a five-month low last week and that Germany's
parliament approved a stronger bailout fund to tackle the euro
zone debt woes.
Singapore shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia
may be in focus after announcing that its secondary listing in
Hong Kong would begin trade on Oct 18. No new shares will be
issued as a result of the listing, it said on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1160.4 0.81% 9.340
USD/JPY 76.72 -0.12% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0023 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1623.14 0.56% 9.090
US CRUDE CLc1 83.14 1.22% 1.000
DOW JONES 11153.98 1.30% 143.08
ASIA ADRS 115.30 1.26% 1.44
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Dow, S&P rise in wild day, Nasdaq takes China hit
> 30-year U.S. bonds rise as traders bet on Fed plan
> Euro holds modest gains, China PMI eyed
> Gold rises on economic optimism, open interest down
> U.S. crude futures rise more than $1 to $83.17
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- KEPPEL CORP
- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig
builder, said on Thursday its shipyard unit had secured three
conversion contracts worth a total of S$142 million ($109.9
million) from MISC Berhad, Dixstone Holdings and Bumi Armada.
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS
- Singapore's Swiber Holdings said on Thursday it had won
contracts worth around $69 million from offshore construction
companies and oil majors, bringing its order book past $1
billion, a record in its corporate history.
-- NAM CHEONG
- Singapore-listed Malaysian offshore vessel builder Nam
Cheong said on Thursday it had secured contracts to sell three
vessels for a total of around $51.5 million.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.26 percent on Thursday to 2,708.13 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.30
percent to finish at 11,153.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 0.81 percent to 1,160.40. The Nasdaq Composite
Index fell 0.43 percent to 2,480.76.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)