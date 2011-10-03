SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Singapore shares are expected to open lower after Wall Street suffered sharp losses, hit by worries of slower global growth and Europe's credit woes.

Budget carrier Tiger Airways may be in focus after it said regulators in the Philippines and Australia had received separate complaints about its operations in the respective countries.

It also said it expects to record a net loss for the quarter ended September due to the suspension of its Australia operations and higher jet fuel prices.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1131.42 -2.5% -28.980 USD/JPY 77.12 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9189 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1626.49 0.22% 3.540 US CRUDE CLc1 78.35 -1.07% -0.850 DOW JONES 10913.38 -2.16% -240.60 ASIA ADRS 112.05 -2.82% -3.25 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St ends worst quarter since 2008 meltdown > Gains seen tougher after best quarter since 2008 > Euro off to a rocky start on Dexia, EU concerns > Gold posts big Q3 gain despite sharp monthly drop > Oil tumbles on euro debt crisis fears

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SEMBCORP MARINE

- Singapore's Sembcorp Marine has appointed the former CEO of Malaysian oil giant Petronas, Mohd Hassan Marican, as an independent director on its board.

-- LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST

- Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust said it will acquire two retail malls in Indonesia for a total of S$388 million.

-- SATS

- Food company SATS said over the weekend it was in talks to sell its stake in UK-based Daniels Group, whose products include fresh soup and chilled ready meals.

-- COSCO CORP

- Shipbuilder COSCO Corp has established a 2 billion yuan multicurrency medium term note programme. JPMorgan has been appointed the arranger and dealer of the programme.

-- UNITED ENGINEERS

- United Engineers said it has appointed Wong Hein Jee as its chief financial officer with effect from October 1, replacing Jessie Peh.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.2 percent on Friday to 2,675.2 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.2 percent at 10,913.4. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.5 percent to 1,131.4. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.6 percent to 2,415.4.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)