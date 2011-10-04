SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Tuesday, following steep losses on Wall Street overnight led by the financial sector on fears that Europe's debt crisis is worsening.

Keppel Corp , the world's largest rig-builder, may be in focus after it said it has secured an order worth $199 million to build a high-specification jackup rig from Safin Gulf, the company said on Monday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1099.23 -2.85% -32.190 USD/JPY 76.67 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7662 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1663.29 0.42% 6.890 US CRUDE CLc1 76.28 -1.71% -1.330 DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36% -258.08 ASIA ADRS 109.28 -2.47% -2.77 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St ends down; banks drag > Yields fall on Greek fears, may have further to go > Yen surges on flight from risk > Gold rises 1.6 pct as safe-haven bid returns > Oil falls on Greece debt concerns, dollar rise

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- DBS GROUP

- DBS , Southeast Asia's largest lender, said on Monday its wealth management arm has attracted inflows from rich clients in the recent global markets selloff, drawn by its reputation as one of Asia's safest banks.

-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial properties, said it has bought a business park in Beijing, China, for 300 million yuan ($47 million).

-- STAMFORD LAND

- Stamford Land said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding for the sale of three of its hotel properties in Australia for A$316 million ($303,6 million). The company will continue to manage and operate the hotels under long-term lease-back arrangements.

-- PEC LTD

- PEC, which provides engineering services to oil and gas firms, said it has secured about S$45 million worth of contracts recently, including one with JGC Corporation to provide steel structure and piping works for a refinery in Singapore.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 2.01 percent on Monday to 2,621.40 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 2.36 percent to 10,655.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.85 percent to 1,099.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.29 percent to 2,335.83.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan) ($1 = 1.041 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kim Coghill)