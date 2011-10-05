SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Singapore stocks may rebound on Wednesday after European finance ministers agreed to safeguard their banks as the growing prospect of a debt default by Greece has stoked fears of a major banking crisis in Europe.

Singapore banking stocks DBS , United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp may be in focus after coming under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday.

Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group may also be in the spotlight after announcing it had applied to the stock exchange for a possible spin-off and primary listing of its agriculture business.

The company, which is seeking a listing on the Singapore Exchange, said the listing will be subject to market conditions, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.95 2.25% 24.720 USD/JPY 76.79 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.831 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1629.79 0.61% 9.870 US CRUDE CLc1 77.7 2.68% 2.030 DOW JONES 10808.71 1.44% 153.41 ASIA ADRS 110.77 1.36% 1.49 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Buyers rush in as Wall St toys with bear market > U.S. bonds drop as Bernanke pledge dents safety bid > Euro sees some reprieve, outlook still bleak > Gold resumes slide on euro debt worries, Bernanke > US crude surges over $2 on oil stock drawdown

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

- Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-largest listed bourse, said on Tuesday its securities turnover in September fell 21 percent year-on-year to S$30 billion due to economic and fiscal uncertainties. Securities daily average value was S$1.4 billion, down 25 percent from a year earlier.

-- PACIFIC SHIPPING TRUST

- Pacific International Lines is offering to delist Pacific Shipping Trust from the Singapore Exchange at $0.43 per unit in cash, a premium of 15 percent over the last transacted price. DBS Bank is the financial advisor for the delisting and exit offer.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 3.45 percent on Tuesday to 2,531.02 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.44 percent to finish at 10.808.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.25 percent to 1,123.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.95 percent to 2,404.82.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)