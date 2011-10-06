SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore shares mary rise on Thursday after commodity firms led a rally in U.S. stocks overnight and after comments from Germany's chancellor raised hopes that Europe was moving towards a plan to contain its debt crisis.

Singapore Post may be in focus after it said it had appointed Wolfgang Baier to be its group chief executive officer and board director with effect from October 5. Ng Hin Lee will also assume the position of group chief financial officer.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1144.03 1.79% 20.080 USD/JPY 76.79 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8911 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1636.19 -0.26% -4.210 US CRUDE CLc1 79.56 -0.15% -0.130 DOW JONES 10939.95 1.21% 131.24 ASIA ADRS 112.26 1.35% 1.49 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St jumps for 2nd day as materials, oil lead way > Bonds dip as European moves undermine safety bid > Euro steady, market uncertain on ECB outcome > Gold rises 1 pct on equities, commodities gains > Oil rises 3 pct on drop in US inventories; Europe

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- TIGER AIRWAYS

- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said all its employees in Adelaide, Australia willing to relocate and take up positions in Melbourne had been offered relocation packages.

It said redundancy packages will be paid in due course to the affected ex-employees who have chosen not to relocate to Melbourne.

-- KLW HOLDINGS

- KLW Holdings said it had secured an order to supply about S$4.2 million worth of doors to a residential development in Singapore. The firm does not expect the order to have a material impact on its earnings per share and net tangible assets for the year ending December 2011.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was 0.09 percent lower at 2,528.71 points on Wednesday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.21 percent to 10,939.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.79 percent to 1,144.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 2.32 percent to 2,460.51.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ron Popeski)