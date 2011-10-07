SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday on hopes that a plan to support Europe's financial sector is making progress, but investors are likely to keenly watch a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest rig-builder, may be in focus after announcing it had secured a $245 million contract to build a jack-up rig for offshore drilling service provider Ensco Plc .

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1164.97 1.83% 20.940 USD/JPY 76.64 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9777 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1651.59 0.14% 2.240 US CRUDE CLc1 82.27 -0.39% -0.320 DOW JONES 11123.33 1.68% 183.38 ASIA ADRS 114.64 2.12% 2.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Europe lifts Wall St for 3rd day, payrolls awaited > U.S. bonds fall as Europe acts to curb debt crisis > Euro holds gains post EU action, U.S. jobs in focus > Gold rises in thin trade on Europe hopes > Oil gains 3 pct on ECB bank move, U.S. data

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

- Singapore Telecommunications said on Thursday it was not in talks to sell its 35 percent stake in Indonesia's biggest mobile phone operator Telekomunikasi Selular to state-owned Telekomunikasi Indonesia .

-- LIAN BENG GROUP

- Singapore construction firm Lian Beng said on Thursday it has joined a consortium to acquire the Midlink Plaza, a commercial development in the city-state, for S$126.8 million ($97.4 million). The consortium is planning to redevelop the property into a 16-storey hotel, Lian Beng said.

-- PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP

- Singapore's Pan Pacific said on Thursday the Singapore government had accepted a letter of offer from the company's subsidiary to lease an office building at Upper Pickering Street for a term of 30 years. The Singapore government had agreed to pay a provisional upfront lease premium of S$127.2 million, the firm said.

-- STX OSV

- Singapore-listed STX OSV said on Thursday it had secured a new contract to design and construct a platform supply vessel for Troms Offshore Supply AS, a Norwegian shipping company. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

-- DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS

- Singapore offshore services firm Dyna-Mac said on Thursday its first quarter net profit after tax fell 55 percent from a year earlier to S$4.2 million, partly as most of the fabrication works for projects were substantially completed in the previous quarter.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 2.94 percent on Thursday to 2,603.12 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.68 percent to finish at 11,123.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.83 percent to 1,164.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.88 percent higher at 2,506.82.

