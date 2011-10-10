SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Singapore shares may rise on Monday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and a bailout deal to rescue Franco-Belgian bank Dexia lift investor confidence.

Fine crocodile leather supplier Heng Long may be in focus after luxury brand group LVMH said on Friday it had agreed to acquire control of the firm, in a deal valued at about 92 million euros ($123 million) .

Heng Long will be 51 percent-owned by LVMH and 49 percent-owned by the Koh family who runs the business.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1155.46 -0.82% -9.510 USD/JPY 76.78 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0755 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1644.59 0.43% 7.070 US CRUDE CLc1 83.47 0.59% 0.490 DOW JONES 11103.12 -0.18% -20.21 ASIA ADRS 113.06 -1.38% -1.58 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St fends off bear to end higher for week > Better jobs report pushes 10-yr yield above 2 pct > Euro edges up on EU pledge, markets cautious > Gold drops 1 pct after Italy, Spain downgraded > Oil edges up in choppy trade, posts weekly gain

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CHINA AVIATION OIL

- Jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil said it will invest $32 million for a 26 percent stake in Oilhub Korea Yeosu Co. Ltd (OKYC), making it the second largest shareholder in the firm after Korea National Oil Corporation. OKYC which will develop, own, operate and manage a oil storage terminal in Korea.

- China Aviation Oil has appointed Jean Teo Lang Lang as its chief operating officer with effect from November 1.

-- KEPPEL CORP

- Oil rig builder Keppel Corp said the death toll from an accident at its Keppel Subic Shipyard in the Philippines has risen to six, after an injured worker died on Friday.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.43 percent on Friday to 2,640.30 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.18 percent at 11,103.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.82 percent to 1,155.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.10 percent to 2,479.35.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)