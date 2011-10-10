SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Singapore shares may rise on
Monday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and a bailout deal
to rescue Franco-Belgian bank Dexia lift investor confidence.
Fine crocodile leather supplier Heng Long may be
in focus after luxury brand group LVMH said on Friday
it had agreed to acquire control of the firm, in a deal valued
at about 92 million euros ($123 million) .
Heng Long will be 51 percent-owned by LVMH and 49
percent-owned by the Koh family who runs the business.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1155.46 -0.82% -9.510
USD/JPY 76.78 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0755 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1644.59 0.43% 7.070
US CRUDE CLc1 83.47 0.59% 0.490
DOW JONES 11103.12 -0.18% -20.21
ASIA ADRS 113.06 -1.38% -1.58
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St fends off bear to end higher for week
> Better jobs report pushes 10-yr yield above 2 pct
> Euro edges up on EU pledge, markets cautious
> Gold drops 1 pct after Italy, Spain downgraded
> Oil edges up in choppy trade, posts weekly gain
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- CHINA AVIATION OIL
- Jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil said it will invest $32
million for a 26 percent stake in Oilhub Korea Yeosu Co. Ltd
(OKYC), making it the second largest shareholder in the firm
after Korea National Oil Corporation. OKYC which will develop,
own, operate and manage a oil storage terminal in Korea.
- China Aviation Oil has appointed Jean Teo Lang Lang as its
chief operating officer with effect from November 1.
-- KEPPEL CORP
- Oil rig builder Keppel Corp said the death toll from an
accident at its Keppel Subic Shipyard in the Philippines has
risen to six, after an injured worker died on Friday.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.43 percent on Friday to 2,640.30 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.18 percent
at 11,103.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.82 percent to 1,155.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 1.10 percent to 2,479.35.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
(Local currency) LME price overview
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)