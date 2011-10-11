SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Tuesday after a strong rally from Wall Street overnight as a pledge by German and French leaders helped to ease fears over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Singapore Airlines , the world's second largest carrier by market value, may be in focus after a newspaper reported it was expected to start a new low-cost long-haul carrier in April with one Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1194.89 3.41% 39.430 USD/JPY 76.63 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1816 -- 0.106 SPOT GOLD 1672.31 -0.16% -2.630 US CRUDE CLc1 85.34 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 11433.18 2.97% 330.06 ASIA ADRS 116.82 3.33% 3.76 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St extends rally on euro-zone hopes > Euro holds huge gains on EU optimism > Gold rises 2 pct in risk rally after EU pledge > Oil up 3 pct on euro zone plan, Kuwait export halt

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- KIAN ANN ENGINEERING LTD

- Kian Ann Engineering, which distributes heavy machinery parts, said it has adopted a policy of paying annual dividends of at least 25 percent of its consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent of Kian Ann Group.

For fiscal 2011, the board has proposed a final dividend of 0.775 Singapore cents per share.

-- SCORPIO EAST HOLDINGS LTD

- Scorpio East, which distributes video programs for home entertainment, said its auditors Deloitte & Touche LLP had issued a disclaimer of opinion on its financial statements for fiscal 2011. It highlights that the auditors were not provided sufficient evidence to corrborate explanations provided by the company for the termination and formation of certain contracts.

Deloitte & Touche also said the issues with Scorpio East's financial statements may have a material effect of the company to operate as a going concern.

-- FOOD JUNCTION HOLDINGS LTD

- Food Junction, which operates food courts, said it expects to report a loss for the third quarter, due mainly to the cessation of its Malones Cafe and Restaurant operation in Suzhou, China.

-- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD

- Construction firm Lian Beng said its first quarter net profit grew 76 percent from a year ago to S$19.3 million, boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of a investment property for S$7.9 million.

-- DMX TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LTD

- Digital media solutions provider DMX Technologies said it has won two contracts to implement advertising services for China's Jiangsu Broadcasting Television Network Corp Ltd and Changsha Guoan Cable TV Network.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.06 percent on Monday to 2,668.30 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average surged 2.97 percent to 11,433.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 3.41 percent to 1,194.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 3.50 percent to 2,566.05.

