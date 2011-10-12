SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Wednesday, as investors are likely to stay cautious ahead of a key vote by Slovakia later this week to pass a measure to expand the euro zone's rescue fund.

Wanxiang International Ltd , which makes synthetic and natural flavours and fragrances, may be in focus after it said its majority owner offered to buy the remaining shares it does not own at S$0.20 each, and delist it from the Singapore exchange.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD

- ASL Marine Holdings Ltd said its wholly-owned subsidiary has secured new shipbuilding contracts worth around S$267 million ($209 million) for the construction of five vessels.

-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD

- Offshore services firm Swiber said it has secured two orders worth a total of $102 million for offshore construction projects involving pipeline and subsea installation works in Southeast Asia.

-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD

- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 15 percent less passengers in September, compared to a year ago, while the average load factor across Asia and Australia for the same period was 78 percent, down from 87 percent in Sept 2010.

-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD

- Food and beverage and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said its dairy product manufacturing facilities in Rojane Industrial Park, Ayutthaya, Thailand were flooded and has ceased production.

-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

- ST Engineering's aerospace arm and Xiamen Aviation Industry Co. said their joint venture company has unveiled a $78 million new engine maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Xiamen, Chian.

-- SINGAPORE ECONOMY

- Singapore's inflation is expected to ease towards the end of the year and economic growth will remain slow over the next few years, the deputy prime minister said on Tuesday. Singapore will announce its third quarter GDP data and monetary policy on Friday.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.93 percent on Tuesday at 2,693.05 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.15 percent at 11,416.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.05 percent at 1,195.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.66 percent to 2,583.03.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok)