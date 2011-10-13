SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Singapore shares may open higher on Thursday following gains in U.S. stocks overnight on optimism Europe was making progress towards bolstering its financial rescue fund.

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd , which has a near monopoly on newspaper publishing, may be in focus after it posted on Wednesday a 22 percent drop in full-year net profit to S$388.6 million ($304.7 million), due to an absence of earnings from property development. It said the outlook was uncertain.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.42 1.66% 19.880 USD/JPY 77.1 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2119 -- 0.053 SPOT GOLD 1676.74 0.00% 0.040 US CRUDE CLc1 85.04 -0.90% -0.770 DOW JONES 11557.41 1.24% 141.11 ASIA ADRS 119.32 2.54% 2.95 -------------------------------------------------------------

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES

- The Australian competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) plans to approve a network alliance between Singapore Airlines and Virgin Australia , it said on Thursday.

Under the alliance, the airlines will cooperate on all aspects of their Australia-Singapore services and any international and domestic connecting routes, including joint pricing and scheduling and joint marketing and sales.

-- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST LTD

- CapitaCommercial Trust, which owns commercial properties, said its distributable income in the third quarter fell 7.8 percent to S$51.9 million from S$56.2 million a year earlier, mainly due to lower rental income following the sale of two assets.

-- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD

- Broadway Industrial, which makes components for semiconductor equipment, said its wholly-owned subsidiary has halted production at its Thailand factory as a safety precaution against rising floodwaters, and will assess the situation before resuming operations.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 1.66 percent on Wednesday to 2,737.75 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.90 percent to 11,518.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.98 percent to 1,207.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.84 percent higher at 2,604.73.

(Local currency) ($1 = 1.276 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ron Popeski)