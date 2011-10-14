SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Singapore shares may open lower on Friday after U.S. stocks slipped overnight, dragged by China's soft trade data and JPMorgan's earnings.

Gold mining firm LionGold Corp Ltd may be in focus after it said on Friday it had made a takeover bid for Australian-listed Signature Metals Ltd , valuing the company at S$69.6 million ($54.3 million). ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2337 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1203.66 -0.3% -3.590 USD/JPY 76.88 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1816 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1666.19 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE CLc1 84.13 -0.12% -0.100 DOW JONES 11478.13 -0.35% -40.72 ASIA ADRS 118.21 -0.16% -0.19 -------------------------------------------------------------

> JPMorgan drags blue chips down; Google up late > Prices gain after recent losses; downturn intact > Euro knocked by Spain downgrade, China CPI eyed > Gold falls with riskier assets after China data > Brent snaps six-day rally as China imports fall

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CEREBOS PACIFIC LTD

- International food group Cerebos Pacific made a $57 million cash offer for New Zealand honey products company Comvita Ltd on Friday, looking to diversify and expand its businesses.

-- SWING MEDIA TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

- Swing Media Technology said it plans to raise as much as S$9.3 million in net proceeds from the placement of up to 60 million shares at S$0.1625 each.

-- ARMSTRONG INDUSTRIAL

- Armstrong Industrial said two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Ayutthaya, Thailand, have temporarily shut down their operations due to flooding.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.14 percent on Thursday to 2,733.97 points.

-The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.35 percent to 11,478.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.30 percent to 1,203.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.60 percent to 2,620.24.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Robert Birsel)