SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Singapore shares are seen opening higher on Monday, tracking U.S. gains on earnings hopes and expectations that Europe will come up with a plan to tackle its debt woes.

Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding may be in focus after the company addressed investor concerns about its exposure to informal lending and corporate failures in China.

Yangzijiang said to date, it had invested around 247.5 million yuan ($38.8 million) in two micro-financing entities, which accounted for less than 3 percent of the group's net tangible assets as at June 30.

The company has not experienced any default of its investments in financial assets since 2008, it added.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST

- Singapore-listed CapitaRetail China Trust said on Friday its income available for distribution rose 12.3 percent in the third quarter to S$14.6 million ($11.5 million), helped by higher occupancies and rental growth.

-- BENG KUANG MARINE

- Singapore's Beng Kuang Marine said on Friday that in view of the current economic and operating conditions, it agreed with a client to cancel contracts worth around S$14.4 million to build two crane barges. But the construction and delivery dates on two other barges remain unchanged, Beng Kuang said.

-- GUOCOLEISURE

- Singapore's GuocoLeisure reported on Friday a 45.5 percent increase in net profit to $24.3 million for its first quarter, helped by greater income from the Bass Strait oil and gas royalty in Australia due to higher prices.

-- SATS

- Singapore's SATS, which provides ground-handling and food-related services for airlines, said on Friday it handled 28,600 flights and 9.5 million passengers in its second quarter, a 11 percent and 7 percent increase, respectively, from a year earlier.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.37 percent on Friday to 2,744.17 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.45 percent to finish at 11,644.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.74 percent to 1,224.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.82 percent higher at 2,667.85.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.266 Singapore Dollars) ($1 = 6.379 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)