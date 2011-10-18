SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Tuesday after losses on Wall Street overnight, hurt by fears that a Europe debt crisis solution may not come fast enough.

Property developer Keppel Land Ltd and its unit K-REIT Asia may be in focus after the latter said on Monday it planned to raise S$976.3 million ($771 million) through a 17-for-20 rights issue, with most of the money going towards funding the acquisition of a office property in Singapore.

> Germany's caution on debt plan sinks Wall St > Prices rise as Germany cools euro-zone hopes > Euro sags as Germany undercuts hope on crisis plan > Gold falls with riskier assets on Europe worries > Oil falls as Germany dampens hope for debt plan

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange, Asia's no. 2 listed bourse by market value, on Monday warned market activity in the near-term could be adversely hit, even as it posted an 18 percent forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit on strong derivative revenues.

It reported a first quarter net profit of S$87.5 million, compared with S$74.2 million a year ago. This was above the S$81 million average forecast from five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD

- Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines, the world's seventh largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a 19 percent fall in average revenue per container as shipping rates plunged.

-- M1 LTD

- M1 Ltd, the smallest of Singapore's three mobile phone operators, on Monday posted a 4.1 percent rise in third quarter net profit to S$41.1 million despite a slight drop in operating revenue.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD

- Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Monday it filled 68.9 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in September, down from 69.6 percent in the same period a year earlier.

-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust said its second quarter total amount available for distribution increased 14.1 percent to S$70.5 million from a year ago, helped by higher gross revenue due to the completion of investment projects.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.27 percent on Monday to 2,778.97 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.13 percent to 11,397.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index sank 1.94 percent to 1,200.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.98 percent to 2,614.92.

