SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Wednesday, lifted by Wall Street's rally overnight on a newspaper report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund.

CapitaMalls Asia Ltd , which owns shopping malls, may be in focus after it said its third quarter net profit fell 30 percent to S$36.5 million from a year ago, weighed by a one-off provision for its Hong Kong listing expenses.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1225.38 2.04% 24.520 USD/JPY 76.78 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1746 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1656.3 -0.14% -2.340 US CRUDE CLc1 88.11 -0.26% -0.230 DOW JONES 11577.05 1.58% 180.05 ASIA ADRS 118.98 1.34% 1.57 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late > Prices drop on report of euro zone fund boost > Euro pares gains after Moody's downgrades Spain > Gold falls on euro zone worries, China slowdown > Oil rises as Wall St buying trumps China concern

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CHINA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE LTD

- China Animal Healthcare, which makes vaccines for livestock, said on Tuesday it is considering a potential delisting from the Singapore exchange while maintaining its primary listing in Hong Kong.

-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

- Singapore rig builder Sembcorp Marine said on Tuesday its subsidiary had won a contract worth around $100 million for module assembly work on a liquefied natural gas facility on Curtis Island, Australia.

-- STATS CHIPPAC

- Singapore semiconductor firm STATS ChipPac said on Tuesday its subsidiary in Thailand's Pathum Thani had suspended operations since Monday due to the floods in the country.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.95 percent on Tuesday to 2,724.69 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.58 percent to 11,577.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 2.04 percent to 1,225.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.63 percent to 2,657.43.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok)