SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Singapore shares may open lower on Thursday after French President Nicolas Sarkozy said plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been in talks in a bid to break the deadlock ahead of a European leaders' summit on Sunday.

Singapore's Keppel Land Ltd , the property unit of the world's largest rig-builder Keppel Corp , may be in focus after reporting a 6.6 percent rise in third quarter net profit, helped by higher dividend income from its property funds.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1209.88 -1.26% -15.500 USD/JPY 76.84 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1568 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1641.89 0.04% 0.590 US CRUDE CLc1 86.23 0.14% 0.120 DOW JONES 11504.62 -0.63% -72.43 ASIA ADRS 117.07 -1.61% -1.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Euro zone chatter triggers late sell-off > US bond prices edge up in choppy trade; EU in focus > Euro flat on doubts over EU delivering crisis plan > Gold falls with equities as euro zone talks stuck > Crude sinks as Europe woes outweigh US stock draw

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES

- Singapore Airlines Ltd and the union representing its pilots have referred a dispute over flying allowances to the city-state's Industrial Arbitration Court, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

-- ST ENGINEERING

- Singapore's ST Engineering, which provides services to the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors, said on Wednesday its aerospace arm had secured new maintenance contracts worth a total of S$453 million ($358.4 million) in the third quarter of 2011.

-- PROPERTY STOCKS

- Measures to cool Singapore's housing market will not be eased despite the slowing rate of increase in private home prices, local media reported on Thursday, quoting National Development Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

-- PACIFIC SHIPPING TRUST

- Singapore's Pacific Shipping Trust reported on Wednesday a distribution per unit of 0.73 US cents for its third quarter, down 12 percent from a year earlier, as higher revenue was partially offset by lower vessel charter rates.

The company, which is seeking a delisting from the Singapore Exchange, said that if the exit offer proceeds, the offer price of $0.43 for each unit will be reduced by an amount equal to the third quarter distribution.

-- T T J HOLDINGS

- Singapore steel firm T T J Holdings said on Wednesday it had won new contracts worth a total of S$34 million to supply structural steelworks and shelter doors in the city-state.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index retreated 0.16 percent on Wednesday to 2,720.21 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.63 percent to finish at 11,504.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.26 percent to 1,209.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.01 percent to 2,604.04.

