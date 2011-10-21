SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Singapore shares may have a cautious start on Friday as deep divisions between France and Germany mean they are likely to make scant progress on strengthening the euro zone bailout fund at a summit on Sunday.

Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest rig builder, may be in focus after saying it saw good prospects for its deepwater business and robust global oil demand. The company posted on Thursday a 33 percent rise in third-quarter net profit that beat expectations.

Swiss-listed drug industry supplier Lonza Group is expected to begin the secondary trading of its shares on the Singapore Exchange at 0100 GMT. The closing price of its Swiss-listed shares on Thursday was 55.95 Swiss francs ($62.326).

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.39 0.46% 5.510 USD/JPY 76.9 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1613.49 -0.32% -5.110 US CRUDE CLc1 86.24 0.20% 0.170 DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32% 37.16 ASIA ADRS 115.82 -1.07% -1.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St edges higher; Europe anxiety remains > U.S. bond prices zigzag on euro zone summit doubts > Euro holds nerve for now, risks loom > Gold down 1 pct on EU bailout fund uncertainty > Brent oil rises, key European summit eyed

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

- Singapore's Mapletree Logistics Trust reported on Thursday a 30 percent rise in its distributable amount for its third quarter to S$40.9 million from a year earlier, helped by contributions from acquisitions and organic growth.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES

- Singapore Airlines said on Thursday the Competition Commission of Singapore had approved its proposed alliance with Virgin Australia.

The alliance involves codesharing on each other's flights, better flight schedules and connections, access to more airport lounges, as well as greater opportunities to earn and redeem frequent flyer miles, the Singapore flag carrier said.

-- FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST

- Singapore property firm Frasers Centrepoint Trust said on Thursday its fourth-quarter distribution to unitholders increased 11 percent to S$18.3 million from a year ago, lifted by strong contribution from its Causeway Point mall in the city-state.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell by nearly 1 percent on Thursday to 2,694.01 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.32 percent to finish at 11,541.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.46 percent to 1,215.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.21 percent to 2,598.62.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 0.898 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ron Popeski)