SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Singapore shares may open higher on Tuesday after strong gains on Wall Street, buoyed by higher commodity prices and hopes for a resolution to Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

Property developers Yanlord Land Group and Ho Bee Investment Ltd may be in focus after they said on Monday they have acquired two residential sites in China together with Shanghai Youyou Group in a joint venture for 3 billion yuan ($469.9 million).

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS

- CDL Hospitality Trusts said its income available for distribution per stapled security after deducting income retained for working capital rose 9.1 percent in the third quarter to 2.77 Singapore cents from a year ago.

Its gross revenue in July-September rose 15.2 percent to S$6.4 million ($5 million), helped by improved performance cross its portfolio and contribution from its Studio M Hotel in Singapore.

-- GMG GLOBAL LGD

- Rubber firm GMG Global said its third quarter net profit rose 49.3 percent to S$24.4 million from a year ago, on the back of higher average selling prices.

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Commodity firm Olam said it has acquired the bulk spices and private label assets and businesses of Vallabhdas Kanji Ltd (VKL) for $18 million.

The assets acquired include VKL's spice processing facility in Cochin, India, its pepper grinding factory in Vietnam and its sales and distribution operations in North America.

-- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST

- Frasers Commercial Trust, which owns commercial assets, said on Monday its total distributable income rose 1 percent to S$14.4 million from a year earlier, due to higher contribution from its Australian properties Central Park and Caroline Chisholm Centre, and lower property operating expenses.

-- CHIP ENG SENG LTD

- Construction and property firm Chip Eng Seng said on Monday its wholly-owned subsidiary has been awarded several new contracts worth a total of S$33.7 million for the supply and delivery of precast components for public and private projects.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.79 percent on Monday to 2,760.95 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.89 percent to 11,913.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 1.29 percent to 1,254.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index surged 2.35 percent to 2,699.44.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.267 Singapore Dollars) ($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)