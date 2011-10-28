SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Friday after Wall Street rallied on a long-awaited plan struck by Euro zone leaders to contain the currency bloc's debt woes.

But the policy makers have their work cut out in finalizing the details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue plan.

Singapore-listed palm oil producer Indofood Agri Resources may be in focus after announcing its third quarter net profit rose 33 percent to 478.6 billion Indonesian rupiah ($53.9 million)from a year earlier, lifted by stronger sales.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1284.59 3.43% 42.590 USD/JPY 75.94 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3855 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1745.59 0.09% 1.640 US CRUDE CLc1 93.88 -0.09% -0.080 DOW JONES 12208.55 2.86% 339.51 ASIA ADRS 126.53 5.09% 6.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers > US bonds tumble as Europe debt deal hurts safety bid > US dollar shaky after fall, Italy debt sale eyed > Gold up as EU deal sinks dollar, boosts commods > Oil rallies more than 4 pct on EU rescue deal

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

- Singapore's Mapletree Commercial Trust reported on Thursday a second-quarter distribution per unit of 1.333 Singapore cents, beating forecast by 9.4 percent, helped by higher net income and lower expenses. The company made a debut on the Singapore Exchange in April this year.

-- WING TAI HOLDINGS

- Singapore-listed property developer Wing Tai Holdings said on Thursday its first quarter net profit surged 281 percent to S$25.1 million from a year earlier, helped by more sales and higher contributions from its projects in Singapore and Hong Kong.

-- SEMBCORP MARINE

- Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said on Friday that following a settlement, its subsidiary Jurong Shipyard can now deduct its losses from foreign exchange transactions for taxes in 2008 and 2009. This will result in the recognition of S$54.4 million in Sembcorp Marine's income statement in 2011, the company said in a statement.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 2.80 percent on Thursday to 2,847.57 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 2.86 percent to finish at 12,208.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 3.43 percent to 1,284.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 3.32 percent higher at 2,738.63.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 8872.500 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)