SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-ladened Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction.

Casino operator Genting Singapore may be in focus after reporting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of S$375.5 million ($290.5 million) in its third quarter, a 7 percent increase from a year earlier.

RBS said in a report that the market share of Genting's Singapore casino, Resorts World Sentosa, continued to erode quarter-on-quarter and now stood at 48 percent, losing its market leader status to rival Marina Bay Sands.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1239.7 0.86% 10.600 USD/JPY 77.64 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0573 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1753.24 -0.36% -6.350 US CRUDE 97.48 -0.31% -0.300 DOW JONES 11893.79 0.96% 112.85 ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rebounds as corporate news offsets Italy > U.S. bond prices fall, Europe to remain key driver > Euro breathes easier for now, still sweating > Gold edges down as Italy worries ease > Crude jumps on Europe moves, data from U.S, China

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- NOBLE GROUP

- Founder and acting chief executive of commodities firm Noble Group, Richard Elman, said on Friday the departure of former CEO Ricardo Leiman was planned for some time and had nothing to do with the third-quarter loss.

Separately, an investment firm linked to Elman's family bought 10 million of Noble shares on Thursday as the price plunged by more than a quarter, Noble Group said in a regulatory filing.

-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS

- Singapore property developer City Developments said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 32.4 percent to S$132.1 million from a year earlier, partly hurt by lower contribution from rental properties.

-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, SINGAPORE POST

- Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS and postal service provider Singapore Post announced on Thursday a partnership to offer basic banking services at all Singapore Post's outlets from January 3, 2012. This will enable customers to conduct banking transactions at 140 outlets in Singapore, up from DBS's 80 branches currently.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 2.51 percent on Thursday to 2,786.90 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.96 percent to finish at 11,893.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.86 percent to 1,239.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.13 percent to 2,625.15.

