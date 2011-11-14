SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after the Italian parliament's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Singapore palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources may be in focus after announcing that its third-quarter net profit rose 10.5 percent from a year earlier to $109.6 million, helped by higher sales volume and average selling prices.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1263.85 1.95% 24.160 USD/JPY 77.18 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0573 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1794.5 0.40% 7.180 US CRUDE 99.14 0.15% 0.150 DOW JONES 12153.68 2.19% 259.89 ASIA ADRS 118.27 1.65% 1.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St gains for week as Italy fears ebb > U.S. bond prices fall, Europe to remain key driver > Euro firmer, eyes on Italy bond auction > Gold rises 1.5 pct on Europe hopes, tracks S&P > Oil up as EU jitters ease, U.S. consumers brighten

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- NOBLE GROUP

- Commodities firm Noble Group is in discussions to hire former Goldman Sachs banker Yusuf Alireza as its next chief executive, following the abrupt departure of the previous CEO, Ricardo Leiman, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing an unidentified source.

-- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP

- Singapore-listed Chinese vegetable producer and processor China Minzhong said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 78 percent to 93.1 million yuan ($14.7 million) from a year ago, helped by higher sales volume and an increase in overall gross profit margin.

-- BBR HOLDINGS

- Singapore engineering firm BBR said on Monday it had won a S$179 million ($139.3 million) contract from the Housing and Development Board to build 1,386 new homes in the city-state.

-- STX OSV

- Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV said on Saturday it had secured a contract to construct one trawler for Remøy Fiskeriselskap AS, which manages both fishing and offshore vessels. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

-- OTTO MARINE LTD

- Singapore's Otto Marine said on Monday its group chief executive officer and president, Lee Kok Wah, will retire with effect from Nov 27 this year. The company's chairman, Yaw Chee Siew, will be group CEO from Nov 28.

Separately, the company reported a net loss of S$19.8 million for its third quarter, compared with a S$8.7 million net profit a year earlier, partly due to lower contribution from its shipbuilding, ship repair and conversion segment, as well as lower utilization of seismic vessels.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.14 percent on Friday to 2,790.94 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.19 percent to finish at 12,153.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.95 percent to 1,263.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.04 percent to 2,678.75.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.285 Singapore Dollars) ($1 = 6.342 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)