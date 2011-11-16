SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Singapore shares may open lower on Thursday after France and Germany, the euro zone's two central powers, clashed over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis.

Singapore-listed Chinese developer Yanlord Land Group may be in focus after ratings agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's revised their outlook on the company to negative from stable.

Some of the concerns cited by S&P were Yanlord's weaker-than-expected contracted sales and its aggressive expansion despite the uncertain market conditions in China. Yanlord's stock had surged on Wednesday after three Singapore tycoons raised their stake in the firm.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2347 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1236.91 -1.66% -20.900 USD/JPY 77.06 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1761.29 -0.06% -1.000 US CRUDE 101.72 -0.85% -0.870 DOW JONES 11905.59 -1.58% -190.57 ASIA ADRS 115.57 -1.87% -2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion > Euro zone fears, stock losses boost U.S. bonds > Euro weighed by contagion worries; Aussie eyes parity > Gold drops on easing U.S. prices, euro worries > U.S. oil soars past $100, Seaway reversal to ease glut

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Sucrogen, the Australia-based sugar unit of Singapore-listed palm oil firm Wilmar International, said on Wednesday it agreed to buy the assets of Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association for A$120 million ($121.6 million).

-- KEPPEL CORP LTD

- Singapore rig builder Keppel Corp said on Wednesday its unit had secured two contracts worth a total of about S$47 million ($36.4 million) from Indonesian customers for a coal transshipment barge as well as three tugboats.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index lost 0.15 percent on Wednesday to 2,807.44 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1.58 percent to finish at 11,905.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.66 percent to 1,236.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.73 percent to 2,639.61.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.292 Singapore Dollars) ($1 = 0.987 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)