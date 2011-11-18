SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Singapore shares may retreat on Friday after U.S. stocks closed lower, having broken a key technical level on worries about the euro zone's debt crisis which had pushed borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher.

Singapore property and construction firm Lian Beng may be in focus after it said its 50 percent-owned joint venture had agreed to acquire a residential block in the city-state for S$130 million ($100.48 million).

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1216.13 -1.68% -20.780 USD/JPY 76.95 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9602 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1724.19 0.17% 3.000 US CRUDE 98.08 -0.75% -0.740 DOW JONES 11770.73 -1.13% -134.86 ASIA ADRS 114.16 -1.22% -1.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Euro zone, technicals unnerve Wall Street > US bonds up on stock losses, possible budget cuts > US dollar holds firm as bank funding worries grow > Gold drops over 2 pct on technicals; silver dives > Oil falls nearly 4 pct on profit taking

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- YANLORD LAND GROUP

- Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord said on Thursday the chief operating officer of palm oil firm Wilmar International, Martua Sitorus, now held 5.10 percent of deemed interest in Yanlord shares, up from 4.65 percent.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES

- Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier by market value, said on Friday it has firmed up its previously announced order of eight Boeing 777-300ERs, valued at $2.4 billion at list price. The planes will be powered by General Electric GE90 engines.

-- PACIFIC SHIPPING TRUST

- Singapore's Pacific Shipping Trust said on Thursday the Singapore Exchange had given an in-principle approval of the proposed delisting of the company from the bourse.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.04 percent on Thursday to 2,778.25 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.13 percent to finish at 11,770.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.68 percent to 1,216.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.96 percent to 2,587.99.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)