SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Monday, buoyed by data showing U.S. unemployment fell to a 2-1/2-year low and as Italy unveiled a package of austerity measures to shore up its strained finances and stave off a euro zone crisis.

Singapore-based container shipping group Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) may be in focus after a German paper Die Welt reported on Saturday the firm has resumed talks about buying German rival Hapag-Lloyd, without identifying its sources.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1244.28 -0.02% -0.300 USD/JPY 78.06 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0681 -- 0.035 SPOT GOLD 1752.19 0.37% 6.440 US CRUDE 101.56 0.59% 0.600 DOW JONES 12019.42 -0.01% -0.61 ASIA ADRS 117.98 0.29% 0.34 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St caps stellar week on drop in jobless rate > Bonds rise as Europe fears trump jobs data > Euro drops 1st time in 5 days before crucial event > Gold edges up after US jobs, notches big weekly gains > Oilr rises on Iran worry, strong gasoline

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange said turnover in securities trading on its bourse fell 37 percent in November year-on-year to S$25.4 billion, hurt by global uncertainties. Securities daily average value was S$1.2 billion, down 40 percent from a year earlier.

-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL

- More than 200 workers at a electronics plant owned by Singapore's Hi-P International in Shanghai remained on strike for a third day on Friday to denounce what they said was a management plan for mass layoffs.

-- SIM LIAN GROUP LTD

- Sim Lian Group said its wholly-owned subsidiaries have been jointly awarded the tender for a land parcel in Singapore with a site area of 18,954.5 square metres for commercial and residential development.

-- UMS HOLDINGS LTD

- UMS, which makes semiconductor equipments, said it will acquire two manufacturing companies, Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Pte Ltd and Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Inc for S$28 million in total.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.42 percent to 2,773.36 points on Friday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.01 percent to 12,019.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was 0.02 percent lower at 1,244.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.03 percent to 2,626.93.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)