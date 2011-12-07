SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Singapore shares may open higher on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street overnight as investors bet European leaders would take strong steps this week to stem the region's debt crisis.

Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand Ltd may be in focus after it said it had sold a 100 percent stake in a China unit for about S$173 million ($134.8 million).

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CHIP ENG SENG CORP LTD

- Property developer Chip Eng Seng said its wholly-owned subsidiary has been awarded the land parcel at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah and Alexandra Road in Singapore for S$189 million.

-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD

- The tender for the development of a residential site at Alexandra Road in Singapore closed on Tuesday with seven bids, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said, with a top bid of S$396 million jointly submitted by a consortium consisting of City Developments, Hong Leong Group and Hong Realty.

-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD

- Keppel T&T said its wholly-owned subsidiary has formed a joint venture with Securus Data Property Fund Pte Ltd to own, manage and operate a data centre in Sydney, Australia that it bought for A$60 million ($61.31 million). Keppel T&T will have a 30 percent stake in the joint venture.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.61 percent to 2,749.24 points on Tuesday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.43 percent to 12,150.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.11 percent to 1,258.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.23 percent to 2,649.56.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ron Popeski)