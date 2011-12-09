SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Friday, following losses on Wall Street over

night after the European Central bank dashed hopes it was prepared to take dramatic actions to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Property stocks would remain under pressure for the second day, reacting to new government measures earlier this week to cool the city-state's real estate market.

Property developer City Developments Ltd (CityDev) said the government's latest measures to cool the city-state's housing prices will have a dampening effect on the real estate market, but would have limited impact on the company.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- PROPERTY

- A Singapore government land tender on Thursday drew a massive 22 bids, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said, signalling developers remained keen to acquire new sites despite tough new measures to cool the city-state's housing market.

-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns industrial properties, said on Thursday it has completed the acquisition of two assets in Singapore for a total of S$179 million ($138 million).

-- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD

- Structural steel contractor Yongnam Holdings said it has secured three contracts worth a total of S$29.3 million for construction works on a train network and two sub-contract works for a petrochemical plant on Jurong Island in Singapore.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dropped 1.95 percent on Thursday to 2,728.31 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.63 percent to 11,997.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.11 percent to 1,234.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.99 percent to 2,596.38.

