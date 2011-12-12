SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Singapore shares may rise on Monday after a plan to toughen the euro zone's budget rules was struck, helping to restore market confidence about the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Budget carrier Tiger Airways may be in focus after it said it carried 402,000 passengers in November, 13 percent less than it did a year ago, while its load factor dropped to 78 percent in the same period, compared to 86 percent last year.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SMRT CORP LTD

- Public transport operator SMRT Corp has submitted papers containing proposed changes to the fare structure of its taxis to Singapore's Public Transport Council, the Straits Times reported on Monday, without saying what the changes will be.

-- ARMSTRONG INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD

- Armstrong Industrial, which makes electronic components, said flood water at two of its factories in Thailand had been pumped dry and restoration works had begun, but it expects to see a revenue loss of about S$9 million to S$10 million a quarter and a loss of profit of S$2.2 million a quarter.

Full recovery of its factories in Thailand is expected to take place from the end of the second quarter of 2012.

-- GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD

- Mutual fund company Global Investments said two of its subsidiaries have agreed to sell their respective Boeing 757-200 aircraft, which will result in a net accounting gain of about $2.65 million for the year ending 2013.

-- POPULAR HOLDINGS LTD

- Popular Holdings, which owns a chain of bookstores, said its net profit for the six months ended Oct 31 was S$14.3 million, up 33 percent year-on-year, driven partly by higher sales from its property development and retail and distribution businesses.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.24 percent on Friday to 2,694.60 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.55 percent to 12,184.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.69 percent to 1,255.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.94 percent to 2,646.85.

