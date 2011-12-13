SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Singapore shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday after U.S. stocks tumbled as a European summit deal to strengthen budget discipline in the euro zone failed to restore financial market confidence.

Singapore commodities firm Olam International may be in focus after it warned of a tightening global cocoa market in 2012, with supplies moving into deficit after this year's record surplus drove prices too low.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2340 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1236.47 -1.49% -18.720 USD/JPY 77.91 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0174 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1664.69 -0.06% -1.000 US CRUDE 97.88 0.11% 0.120 DOW JONES 12021.39 -1.34% -162.87 ASIA ADRS 115.16 -2.23% -2.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St tumbles on Europe, Intel's lowered outlook > US bond prices rise as more clouds gather over Europe > Euro spooked by ratings worries; more downside eyed > Gold drops 3 pct on technical sell-off, euro fears > Oil falls on euro zone worry, dollar strength

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- GMG GLOBAL

- A unit of Singapore rubber producer GMG Global had struck a $410 million deal with Cameroon's government to develop 45,200 hectares of palm oil and rubber plantations, officials said on Monday.

-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

- Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries said on Tuesday it had opened its first industrial water reclamation plant in China. The 106 million yuan ($16.7 million) facility will supply water to customers in the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Port Zone.

-- HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS

- Singapore-listed Hongkong Land Holdings, the biggest landlord in Hong Kong's Central district, said on Monday that it would spend HK$560 million ($72 million) to knock down commercial building The Forum to build a seven-floor office tower in its place.

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES

- Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines, the world's sixth-largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a 14 percent fall in average revenue per container due to lower rates in major trade lanes.

Separately, the president of its container shipping arm, APL, told Reuters that shipping firms are operating in an unsustainable economic environment with prospects unlikely to improve much in 2012 due to high fuel prices, low freight rates and slowing demand.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.26 percent on Monday to 2,701.72 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.34 percent to 12,021.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.49 percent to 1,236.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.31 percent 2,612.26.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)