SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Singapore shares may fall on Thursday after U.S. stocks slumped on deepening risk aversion as rising borrowing costs for Italy fed fears of Europe's debt crisis spinning out of control.

But Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest rig builder, may outperform the market after announcing that its unit has secured a $291.6 million contract to build an accommodation semi-submersible rig with options for two other units.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1211.82 -1.13% -13.910 USD/JPY 78.11 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9062 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1576.04 0.12% 1.850 US CRUDE 95.1 0.16% 0.150 DOW JONES 11823.48 -1.10% -131.46 ASIA ADRS 111.99 -1.43% -1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St stacks up losses as global risks rise > Investors, eyeing Europe, crowd into Treasuries > Euro falls as risk routed; China data looms > Gold dives 4 pct on fund liquidation, technicals > Oil drops more than 4 pct as commodities plunge

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

- Singapore's Mapletree Commercial Trust, which invests in office and retail property assets, said on Wednesday its Alexandra Retail Centre will start operations today. The centre has a net lettable area of around 89,600 square feet.

-- CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS

- Singapore's CNMC Goldmine, which operates a gold mine in Malaysia, reported on Wednesday a net loss of $136,439 for its third quarter, narrowing from a net loss of $522,808 a year earlier, helped by the increase in gold production and higher gold prices.

-- RAMBA ENERGY

- Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Ramba Energy said on Wednesday it expects to raise S$3.18 million ($2.43 million)through the divestment of shares in the company's Indonesian subsidiary, PT Sugih Energy Tbk, for its exploration blocks.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.50 percent on Wednesday to 2,672.39 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.10 percent to 11,823.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.13 percent to 1,211.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.55 percent to 2,539.31.

($1 = 1.3098 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)