SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Singapore shares may open higher on Wednesday on signs of improved economic prospects in Germany and the United States, as well as a better-than-expected Spanish debt auction.

Neptune Orient Lines may be in focus after six container shipping firms, including units of the Singapore company, agreed to create one of the largest vessel networks in the Far East-Europe trade lane to lift efficiency amid a global shipping downturn.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2338 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1241.3 2.98% 35.950 USD/JPY 77.84 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9268 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1615.95 0.10% 1.660 US CRUDE 97.22 0.00% 3.340 DOW JONES 12103.58 2.87% 337.32 ASIA ADRS 112.26 3.14% 3.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rallies 3 percent in broad advance > Long US bonds drop three full points in price > Euro holds onto gains, ECB tender eyed > Gold climbs as the euro rebounds 1 percent > Oil up on supportive economic data, supply worry

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

- SingTel announced on Tuesday the commercial launch of its fourth generation (4G) mobile broadband service, which will be available to both the firm's consumer and business customers. It provides mobile internet access that is more than three times faster than existing 3G-based services, SingTel said.

-- DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS

- Singapore's Dyna-Mac Holdings, which provides services to the oil and gas industry, said on Tuesday it had secured new fabrication orders worth a provisional sum of S$115 million ($88.6 million).

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.14 percent on Tuesday to 2,614.45 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 2.87 percent to 12,103.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.98 percent to 1,241.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 3.19 percent 2,603.73.

