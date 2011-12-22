SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Thursday following a lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight, as investors worried that cut-rate loans from the European Central Bank's recent funding operation would not be used to buy Italian and Spanish debt.

Singapore Technologies Engineering, one of the world's largest aircraft maintenance firms, may be in focus after it said on Thursday its unit has agreed to invest $33.3 million for a 50.1 percent stake in EcoServices LLC, which provides engine wash services.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1243.72 0.19% 2.420 USD/JPY 78.06 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9633 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1610.99 -0.24% -3.800 US CRUDE 99.01 0.34% 0.340 DOW JONES 12107.74 0.03% 4.16 ASIA ADRS 111.94 -0.29% -0.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Oracle sinks Nasdaq; Dow, S&P hold firm > Prices fall after average auction, on year-end sales > Euro tense as ECB tender fails to impress > Gold surrenders gains as euro gives up ground > Oil rises as US stockpiles slump to near 3-year low

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- WEE HUR HOLDINGS LTD

- Wee Hur said its property development arm has won a tender for a 99-year lease land parcel for residential use in Pungol, Singapore, for S$206.2 million ($159 million).

-- NAM CHEONG LTD

- Nam Cheong, which builds offshore support vessels, said it has sold an accomodation barge worth about S$34.4 million.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index advanced 2.25 percent on Wednesday to 2,673.32 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.03 percent to 12,107.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.19 percent to 1,243.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.99 percent to 2,577.97.

