SINGAPORE, Dec 27 Singapore shares are expected to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday due to the closure of many global markets for Christmas holidays and as investors stay on the sidelines during the last week of 2011.

Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways may be in focus as it expects its Australian unit to operate 10 aircraft by the middle of next year, up from seven aircraft currently, the Straits Times reported.

Tiger Airways has also made progress in its partnerships with airlines in Indonesia and the Philippines, its CEO Chin Yau Seng said.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1265.33 0.9% 11.330 USD/JPY 77.99 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.042 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1602.34 -0.16% -2.620 US CRUDE 99.81 0.13% 0.130 DOW JONES 12294.00 1.02% 124.35 ASIA ADRS 113.61 0.53% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Santa rally lifts S&P 500 up for the year > US bond prices drop as investors offload recent supply > Euro holds above 2011 low vs US dollar > Gold slips as upbeat US data lifts dollar > Oil rises on supply worries, supportive data

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL

- Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International said on Friday its subsidiary had agreed with the Kuok Group to acquire the remaining 1.61 percent interest in Wilmar China Limited for a total of HK$1.933 billion ($248.6 million).

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

- Singapore Exchange said on Friday it will add 15 new American Depositary Receipts to its international quotation board on Dec 29. All 15 new ADRs are of companies with at least $1 billion market capitalisation, SGX said.

-- HIAP SENG ENGINEERING

- Singapore's Hiap Seng Engineering said on Friday its subsidiary had entered a strategic alliance with Offshore Oil Engineering Company, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation, one of China's largest producers of offshore crude oil and natural gas.

-- STX OSV

- Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV said on Friday it had secured a new contract worth around 200 million Norwegian crowns ($33.5 million) to construct a carrier, which can transport fish feed to fish farms, for Eidsvaag AS.

-- CHINA MINZHONG

- Singapore-listed vegetable firm China Minzhong said on Tuesday it had opened a new industrial park in China, which has around three times the company's current processing capacity.

The firm also said it sees no slowdown in demand for vegetables so far and expects its export order book to be higher in 2012 fiscal year compared with 2011 fiscal year.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.44 percent on Friday to 2,676.47 points. European and U.S. markets as well as many Asian bourses were closed on Monday for Christmas holiday.

($1 = 7.7770 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 5.9789 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)